Henderson Loves Its Students Starts Next Week

In light of the recent threats made against several schools in the Tri-State Henderson County school officials are creating a week designed specifically to support students.

“Henderson Loves Its Students” week will begin March 12th. Henderson Mayor Steve Austin and County Judge Executive Brad Schneider made the official announcement Tuesday.

During that week, Henderson County high schools students will be given magnets with affirming statements. They’re also setting up a connection to the national crisis text line to connect students in distress to someone who can help.

In the elementary schools, several programs are planned to show students help is always there.

Darla Jones says, “We feel like if we can affirm them. And help them understand that they have great potential, and there’s a whole community wanting to support them and encourage them and cheer them on, that we can help hold at bay some of those things that deter our children from success.”

People in the community can get involved as well. Businesses can get a free poster to display during the week of March 12th by coming by Marsha’s Place, the Mayor’s Office or the Judge Executive’s Office.

