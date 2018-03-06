Henderson Lion’s Club Learns About Student Leadership

The Henderson Lion’s Club had a chance to hear from a group of students during a leadership luncheon Tuesday. Student’s from Cairo Elementary were there to share how the school’s Leader in Me program has had a positive impact on their lives.

The Leader in Me program is designed to help students grow and become leaders in their community.

Henderson Lion’s Club President Andrew Powell says, “Being a lion, is making a promise to serve our community. And in that, we have no future without our young people growing into the leaders that we need to pull our community forward.”

The Leader in Me program offers a school-wide experience for staff, students, and parents.

Instead of teaching the leadership principles and lessons as part of a curriculum the program promotes leadership through community engagement.

