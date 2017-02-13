Henderson Lions Club Holds Television And Online Auction

A Tri-State organization is selling tickets to an event this weekend. Henderson Lions Club will host a live auction Saturday, February 18th at the Rookies Restaurant and Sports Bar at 6 p.m. Tickets are $50 per person and $75 for couples. Cory Bridges and Myrle Partridge joined 44News This Morning Anchor Tommy Mason to talk about the event this weekend and the auction happening each night this week.

Henderson Lions Club will spend the first five nights of the event, February 13th through the 17th, auctioning items on TV and online at KY Lions Club Auction. It will be televised each night from 7 p.m. to 10 p.m.

