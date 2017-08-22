Home Kentucky Henderson Henderson Lions Club Hands Out More Than $25,000 In Grants August 22nd, 2017 Britney Taylor Henderson, Kentucky Pinterest

Over 20 non-profits are getting some extra funding thanks to the Henderson Lions Club. More than $25,000 in grants were presented at the Henderson Lions Club meeting Tuesday afternoon.

Representatives from the various organizations gathered at Worsham Hall to receive the grants, and speak about their groups.

Henderson Lions President said these grants are a reflections of their motto, “We Serve”.

Andrew Powell said, “Our club especially likes to invest in our community. So it means a lot to us that so many other non-profit organizations, we can support them because our goal is to be active participants in our community, and that’s actively supporting all of those organizations.”

The Henderson Lions Club has also budgeted over $7,000 for community eye care and eye screenings, and has already given out $5,000 in scholarships to Henderson County High School seniors.

