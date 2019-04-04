Henderson Library to Break Ground on New Facility

A groundbreaking ceremony will be held for a new addition to the Henderson County Public Library.

The ceremony will be held on Tuesday, April 9th at 12 p.m. directly behind the library. In preparation for the event, the library will be closed from 9 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. Tuesday.

Construction is expected to begin soon on the 18,000 square foot 2-story addition, with an expected completion of late 2020.

The new addition will feature an expanded Teen Services Department, Technology Lab, small study rooms, large-group meeting spaces, and an expanded Children’s Department.

The public is invited to attend the ceremony. Parking will be available at the Presbyterian Church located on Main Street.

