Henderson Library Hosts Food For Fines Program

Here’s a way you can help others while clearing up those overdue library fines.

The Henderson Public Library is hosting its Food For Fines Program this month.

It runs Monday, June 5th through June 18th and during that time the library will take any non-perishable, non-expired and unopened canned or boxed food items

In return, the library will forgive up to $2 in fines and fees for each item donated.

All the items donated will go to the Salvation Army.

