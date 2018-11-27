Henderson Leaders Work To Rectify Landfill Money Problems

When describing the problems at the Henderson Landfill, commissioner Austin Vowels said they “need to stop the bleeding, stop the pain.”

He and the rest of the Henderson Board of Commissioners took a big first step toward making the landfill profitable again. They moved one of the landfill employees to another position within the government. The transfer saves the landfill around 73,000 dollars.

That maybe a profitable transfer, but transfer is a dirty word in some landfill circles. The Henderson Landfill had to transition to primarily a transfer station more than a year ago when the dump simply filled up. Now the city sends its construction and demolition debris (CDD) to Daviess County.

That transfer costs money and expenses are only rising. Henderson city officials had to transfer some of those expenses on to the customers. Henderson Director of Public Works Brian Williams believes business is down 45% at the landfill.

This double whammy led the CDD side of the landfill to lose around 330,000 dollars last year.

Williams is optimistic about the landfill despite it’s less than stellar situation. While the CDD side is down, the rest of the landfill is doing alright. As well, during the transition to a transfer center they needed to buy a new, big piece of equipment that stands as a one time cost.

