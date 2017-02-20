Henderson Lane Restrictions Set for Wednesday

There will be a northbound lane restriction in Henderson, Kentucky on Wednesday.

The work zone will take place at the north end of the US 41 Henderson Strip, about a mile south of the US 41 Twin Bridges.

The restriction will start around the entrance to Audubon State Park and will end near the Stratman Road and Wolf Hills Road intersection.

Northbound traffic is to move to the left-hand or passing lane. The traffic restrictions are taking place at 9 a.m. and will last for about two hours.

The Kentucky Transportation Cabinet and Indiana Department of Transportation are planning a 3-year project, including a deck overlay on the southbound bridge.

Comments

comments