The Henderson Lady Colonels beat Knott County Thursday in the Sweet 16. They won 63 to 53. Their next game will be Friday.

JoJo Gentry will have the highlights and more information Thursday night on 44News at 6 p.m.

JoJo Gentry JoJo Gentry is a native of Anderson, Indiana, JoJo says “It’s an honor to do what I love in my home state! Indiana is a great place to live and work, where people are surrounded by Hoosier hospitality and community engagement.” More Posts Follow Me:



Comments

comments