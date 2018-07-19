Henderson Judge Boast Progress in State of County Address

Henderson County judge-executive Brad Schneider says the county is heading in the right direction and making big economic progress. He delivered the state of the county address at Henderson Community College earlier Thursday.

Schneider says he is thrilled with employment rates across the county but he wants to see improvement. He says there are plenty of open positions that he’d like to see filled for the residents and the county’s benefit.

“I don’t think the job mark has ever been stronger here. Our challenge is to get more people out there working, I think we only have 60 percent workforce participation which means 40 percent of people who are able to work sitting at home, we need to get them off the couch because employers here are just begging for employees and that’s a great problem to have,” says Schneider.

Schneider says more businesses are coming to Henderson County and he expects to release more details by the end of the year.

