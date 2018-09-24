Henderson Humane Society No Longer Under Quarantine

The Humane Society of Henderson is no longer under a quarantine due to the Parvo virus.

Officials closed the shelter to new dogs and weren’t allowing any of their dogs to be adopted because of the deadly disease.

The Executive Director for the Humane Society says they discovered the outbreak after seven puppies died earlier in the month. Officials say there hasn’t been a new case of Parvo at the shelter since their deep cleaning.

Workers used bleach on the parking lot, grass, and throughout the building to exterminate the resilient virus.

The only other way to help prevent your pet from getting Parvo is to keep them up to date on shots.

