Henderson Hospital and Evnasville Organization Celebrate National Cancer Survivor’s Day

A few sprinkles did not ruin the party for Cancer survivors across the tri-state. Methodist Hospital in Henderson hosting a National Cancer Survivor’s Day Derby Party.

The party included games, door prizes and Kentucky Derby themed foods. There was also a health fair that included health screenings and cancer information.

Officials from the University of Kentucky and healthcare officials were on hand. Hospital officials say the event is for everyone, cancer survivor or not.

Sabrena Fulkerson says, “We are talking about winning the trifecta against cancer. It’s preventing, screening and survivorship. That’s our trifecta we want to win and it starts with prevention. If we can prevent cancer, if we can screen for cancer then we can survive cancer and that’s our goal to get that message out to the public.”

Hospital officials say the event also gives Cancer survivors or other people impacted by the disease a chance to connect and network with health officials and other survivors.

This is the 30TH year for National Cancer Survivors Day.

Local cancer outreach organization, Gilda’s Club, is also celebrating Cancer Survivor’s Day. Gilda’s Club hosted tri-state Cancer Survivor Day at the Eyekamp Scout Center.

The event celebrates cancer survivors and those still fighting the disease. The event had several survivor themed activities. Organizers say it is important for those impacted by cancer to celebrate at events like this one.

Melanie Atwood says, “The importance of todays is to make sure that people understand that they’re not alone in this journey and it takes not only their tribes as we call them, their family and friends, but an extension of that and a community of support and that’s what today is going to be about.”

The event also had prizes. Gilda’s Club is an outreach organization for those impacted by cancer.

