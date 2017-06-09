Henderson HFCU Pays it Forward with Free Gas

Heritage Federal Credit Union is giving away free gas as part of their Pay It Forward Henderson community promotion. HFCU staff members will be at the Circle K gas station on Highway 60 East right next to their new Henderson branch. They will be pumping $10 worth of free gas for the first 300 people.

This is not only to promote the new Henderson branch, but to give back to the Henderson community. HFCU VP of Marketing Holly Smith said, “We love giving back to the community, people helping people is our motto, and we just feel like it’s part of our mission and who we are to give back.”

HFCU staff members will be at the Circle K until $300,000 worth of gas is given out.

