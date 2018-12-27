Henderson Hemp Shop First to Sell CBD Flower

The market for CBD oil is growing and a shop in Henderson is hoping to cash in on what could become a billion dollar industry.

The Henderson hemp company sells industrial hemp and CBD products from inside the Elm Consignments Shop.

Recently they started selling industrial hemp flowers that look and smell like marijuana. The flowers are grown in Kentucky sold under the supervision of the state’s department of agriculture.

Now that President Trump has signed the new farm bill into law shop owners say they’ll have an easier time selling cannabinoid products to people in different states.

Elm consignments owner Brian Glick says, “It’s gonna help us tremendously. It’s gonna be a learning experience, in the beginning, we don’t ship that often so finding the correct containers and making sure that we have the correct containers and making sure that we have shipping to states that it’s to ship to.

It’s gonna help us tremendously as far as this product being available to a larger audience.”

The new law eliminates some of the challenges companies like the Henderson hemp company faced when shipping products across state lines.

It also gives hemp farmers access to crop insurance programs and to credit card or bank processing companies.

