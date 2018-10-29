Henderson Has a Brewery!

Craft brew has been trending for a few years, and the industry, which is made up of several thousand breweries, is growing consistently and steadily with no signs of slowing down.

And because of the sudsy craze, more and more breweries are popping up.

The newest one is in Henderson, and we’re taking you through the doors in this 44News Exclusive.

What’s so special about a brewery in Henderson?

One, there hasn’t been one in the city since Prohibition, which leads me to two, it’s the only one here in the city.

Obviously.

Breweries are kind of a destination for a lot of people. They travel around and visit different ones, so we think we can bring people in to Henderson who enjoy beer, but also may enjoy the rest of what Henderson has to offer.

We’ve got a great downtown and a really beautiful riverfront.

With beers like “Trixie’s Alibi” brewed in house, Henderson Brewing Company is not just special because it’s unique, the beer here is the purest Hefeweizen You can get outside of Europe!

Our Hefeweizen is one of the best Bavarian Hefeweizens that you’re going to find. We have a very nice balance between clove and banana, and people ask me all the time, ‘What kind of fruit did you put in this Hefeweizen?’

And I say, ‘I don’t use fruit, it’s just from the yeast’.

Our beers, our style, our motto is, we want to brew you a beer that’s true to style because we feel that there is plenty there to taste without going nuts with added ingredients.

Our beers are some of the most flavorful around in the Tri State, and we brew them using only barley, hops, yeast and water; the 4 basic ingredients of beer.

We have 4 core beers that we keep on tap all the time, and I’ve been rotating through a couple of different rotating lines.

One of them is a single malt, single hop line that we use only one type of hop and one type of malt to try to showcase to people what kind of flavors they’re getting from basic ingredients.

And while you’re sampling, you can snack on things like beer cheese (duh), pretzels, chips and salsa.

Perfect for soaking it up.

If you’d like to take some home, they have growlers, and they have “crowlers”, which are these big, 32 oz. cans that you can take home with you.

You can visit Henderson Brewing Company at 737 2nd Street in Henderson, Kentucky.

I love that breweries have become a destination!

Remember when Nappy Roots said that when they go to bigger cities, that’s what they’re looking for, a good brewery.

Most of you know that I can’t drink beer, but their IPA gets rave reviews, so I took a sip…then braved a stomachache and took 4 more…delicious!

