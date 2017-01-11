Henderson Habitat For Humanity Dedicates 57th Home

The Henderson Habitat For Humanity its 57th home Wednesday afternoon to Linda Beck and her grandchildren.

Habitat officials say they hope this is the beginning of a long relationship with Beck and her family.

“With Habitat, we always like to note that our homeowners pay a mortgage and so Linda with have a mortgage on this home and she’ll pay that off over 30 years. So we hope to be involved with her and her children over the next 30 years,” said Britney Smith of Habitat for Humanity.

Beck was emotional during the dedication and expressed her gratitude, saying she feels the house gives her a fresh start.

