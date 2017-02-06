Henderson Habitat Is Helping Build Homes For Families

Families are moving into new homes thanks to the help of Henderson’s Habitat for Humanity. The organization is accepting applications to build even more homes. Due to community and grant suport, from 2015 to 2016, Henderson’s Habitat for Humanity was able to build four homes. Currently the organization is building its 58th home on Lieber Street for Meredith Cook and her young son.

Henderson’s Habitat for Humanity is accepting applications through March 31st to build houses in Henderson County. Interested applicants can call the Habitat office at 270-826-0015 and talk with Britney and Michelle or email exdir@hendersonhabitat.org to request that a packet be emailed or mailed.





