Home Indiana Evansville Henderson Grand Jury to Hear Neil Heiss Murder Case October 18th, 2018 Tyrone Morris Evansville, Indiana

A Henderson grand jury will decide whether to indict a Tri-State man for murder. Neil Heiss is accused of shooting and killing his fiance Monika Roberts in late September.

Police found her body in a trash can behind an abandoned home in Evansville on October 9th. Heiss was already behind bars in Henderson County on unrelated charges when authorities say they linked him to Roberts’ death.

An autopsy showed Roberts died from a single gunshot wound to the head. The grand jury will meet on November 27th.

If they choose to indict him for murder then he’ll be back in court in Henderson County on December 4th.

Comments

comments