Henderson Gas Station Worker Accused of Stealing Lottery Tickets to Pay for Rent September 19th, 2017

A gas station worker is facing charges after police say she stole lottery tickets and had other people cash them in to pay her rent in Henderson. 27-year-old Suzanna Conductor is charged with Theft by Unlawful Taking.

Police say a store manager at a Chuckles on Highway 41 North noticed missing scratch offs tickets. The manager says Conductor was caught on surveillance video hiding the tickets under her shirt.

Officers say Conductor later admitted to stealing the tickets. The winnings totaled $1,500 to $2,000.

This incident is still under investigation, and more charges are possible.

