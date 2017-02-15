Henderson Gas Department To Conduct Bi-Annual Survey In March

The Henderson Municipal Gas Department plans to conduct its bi-annual phone survey in early March. Residents in the city are asked to take a few minutes and answer their phones to complete some yes and no questions. This is designed as a way to educate the public on how to recognize and respond to a natural gas leak and provide information on calling Kentucky 811 before digging.

These survey results will be used to evaluate and improve how safety information is relayed to the area. This is part of the Gas Department’s overall safety program. When residents are called, 270-831-2493 will show up on their caller ID.

Some natural gas safety information is listed below:

Does your family know how to recognize a natural gas leak in or around your house? You can use your nose, ears and eyes to small, hear and see a natural gas leak.

– Smell: Henderson Municipal Gas adds an odorant to its gas distribution system to give it an odor similar to rotten eggs.

– Hear: You may hear a hissing sound around a gas appliance or a roaring sound near a gas pipeline.

– See: Dead vegetation or bubbling water near a gas pipeline.

What to do if you suspect a natural gas leak:

– Evacuate the area immediately.

– Do not turn off or on lights or appliances.

– Do not light a match.

– Do not use the telephone or cell phone.

– Do not start or stop any vehicles or equipment.

– call Henderson Municipal Gas at (270) 831-2493 (during normal business hours) or 911.

The gas department says you should always call before digging and you must call 811 at least two days before digging. For information about this by visiting Kentucky 811.

Comments

comments