Henderson Fiscal Court Works on 2017-18 Budget

The Henderson County Fiscal Court is preparing the 2017-18 budget and reporting no tax increases will be needed.

Judge Executive Brad Schneider says tax increases two years ago are taking effect and, instead of cuts, the fiscal court is looking to replenish areas of the budget.

Now he and county department heads say they are restoring payroll and benefits to employees who have suffered cuts and making up for services that were cut.

“We’re going to get it a little bit over 27 million including some bonds we had to reflect in to our budget but basically the core budget only increases by three of four percent over the core budget last year which is good. I can live with three or four percent increases if they’re for the right reasons.”

He adds four to five years from now he hopes to have reserves back up so the county can talk tax cuts.

The next fiscal court meeting is May 23rd. Then, there will be a first reading of the budget. It could be passed as early as June.

Heather Good Weekend Anchor and Reporter. Heather is a native of Indiana, graduating from the University of Indianapolis with a Bachelor’s Degree in Communications with an emphasis in Electronic Media, and a Minor in Political Science. More Posts - Website Follow Me:



Comments

comments