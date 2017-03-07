Home Kentucky Henderson Henderson Fiscal Court Agrees to New Proposal for VFD March 7th, 2017 Britney Taylor Henderson, Kentucky Pinterest

Henderson Fiscal Court agrees to a new proposal for volunteer fire departments. It would allow residents the choice of paying in, or opting out of paying, the $55 dollar tax fee that would go to the volunteer fire departments in Henderson County.

City officials say the ordinance is needed. The fiscal court will now draft an ordinance that will be presented during the March 21st meeting.

If any changes should be made, the second reading of the ordinance will be read during the meeting, and that would take place the first week of April.

