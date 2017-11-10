Home Kentucky Henderson Henderson Fire Department Will Test Hydrants Next Week November 10th, 2017 Britney Taylor Henderson, Kentucky

The Henderson Fire Department will do a limited test of fire hydrants on 12 streets, beginning next week. HFD expects the testing to be complete by Wednesday, November 15th or by the end of the week at the latest.

These tests will involve two hydrants on each of the selected streets and should not have any impact on the water quality.

If a discoloration in water is noted after testing in your area, you are asked to run cold water until it comes out clear. You should not do this with hot water until the discoloration is cleared.

Hydrant testing will take place on the following streets:

– Spring Garden Road

– Klutey Park Plaza Drive

– Third Street at Alvasia Street

– Barret Boulevard at Pleasant Pointe Apartments

– Hillmont Drive

– Bellewood Drive

– South Main Street in the Jefferson Elementary area

– Bailey at Letcher Street

– Congress in Presidential Trailer Park

– Commonwealth Drive

– Turnagain Drive

– Ohio Drive

Comments

comments