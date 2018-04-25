44News | Evansville, IN

Henderson Fire Department Testing Hydrants Next Week

April 25th, 2018 Henderson County, Kentucky

The Henderson Fire Department will begin its yearly testing of fire hydrants across the city starting next week. Testing will begin Monday the 30th and will run between 7 a.m. and 5 p.m. each day.

In the business district, testing will be done after 5 p.m. During this time, residents are asked to make sure there’s no discoloration in their water.

If you do find discoloration in the water officials say to run your tap cold until the water clears.

The hydrant tests are expected to last about two weeks.

