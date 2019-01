The Henderson Fire Department rescued the occupants of a vehicle that was partially submerged in the Ohio River in the area of Greenriver Road and Wolfe Hills Road. The vehicle was driven into the back water, trapping the occupants in the car.

A john boat was walked out to the vehicle and used to transport the occupants to dry land. They were evaluated by Henderson EMS and released.

The vehicle will remain in the water until the river level drops.

Comments

comments