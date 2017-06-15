Henderson ESPN Radio Station Holds Ribbon-Cutting Ceremony

The ribbon is cut on the new ESPN radio station in Henderson. The station held a ceremony to mark the occasion. It will be on 97.7 on the FM dial. They’re taking on ESPN radio following WJLT dropping the affiliation last December to go from all sports to 80’s and 90’s music.

Plans for the station include carrying one hour local talk shows as well as St. Louis Cardinal baseball games.

President of Henson Media Ed Henson said, “I was always told, when I played sports, I should listen to the REF. We hope people in this area will listen to the WREF too and we’ll be the exclusive ESPN affiliate.”

“The REF” is owned by Henson Media of Henderson County, who also owns other stations in Henderson and Morganfield.

