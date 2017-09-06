Henderson EMA Has New Emergency Notification System

Henderson Emergency Management has a new emergency notification system. The system is called Hyper-Reach, the system is a direct replacement of Code-Red, the previous notification system.

Hyper-Reach went live on July 1st, and HEMA has already distributed weather alerts on the system.

Henderson Water Utility has also been using Hyper-Reach to let customers know about water service interruptions and issues.

The system also has the potential to alert the community about other types of emergency situations.

You must re-register your cell phone number with Hyper-REach. To sign up, visit Henderson EMA, or visit City of Henderson.

