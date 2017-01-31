Henderson Drug Bust Nets Five Arrests

Five people are behind bars following a drug bust in Henderson Monday night. Members of the Henderson Police and the Kentucky State Police Drug Task Force served a search warrant at a home on Wathen Lane in Henderson.

Authorities arrested Jordan Wilson, Kahlil Turner, Devin Johnson, Marcus Hall, and William Hall for drug and weapons charges. When police searched the home they found five handguns, three of which they say were stolen. They also found Turner to be in possession of about 27 grams of crystal meth and 3.5 grams of powder cocaine. Officer searched Johnson’s vehicle and found about eight grams of crack cocaine with a small amount of marijuana inside.

All five men are charged with possession of a handgun by a convicted felon. Johnson also faces charges of trafficking in a controlled substance and marijuana. Turner also faces charges of trafficking in a controlled substance (meth and cocaine). The men are being held in the Henderson County Jail.

