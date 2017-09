Someone stole two vehicles and damaged several cars at Audubon Chrysler in Henderson.

It is believed the crimes took place sometime Saturday night or Sunday morning. According to a police report someone stole a 2017 maroon Dodge Ram and a 2017 maroon Dodge Durango. The dealership also reported damage to five other vehicles on the property.

Anyone with information about the crime is asked to call the Henderson Police Department.



