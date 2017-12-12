Home Kentucky Henderson Henderson Cram the Cruiser Event Receives Record Amount of Food December 12th, 2017 Britney Taylor Henderson, Kentucky

The Henderson Cram the Cruiser event receives a record amount of food for needy Kentucky families. In all, Post 16 in Henderson collected 89,932 pounds of food.

Troopers say this is the highest amount the post has ever collected in its eight-year history.

The food collection began earlier this month and wrapped up on December 11th.

Donations were so big trucks had to be called in to help.

The event also partnered with local food banks to help store and distribute the food.

Last year, troopers collected 339,656 pounds of food during the statewide campaign.

Comments

comments