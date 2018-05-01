Henderson Court Looks to Buy Jail Garden Serving Families in Need & Inmates

The Henderson County Fiscal Court is looking at a 90-day buying option for land for the county jail. The fiscal court is discussing the idea to buy the land that the county jail garden sits on in efforts to keep the garden going.

Currently, the land is being leased to the county through the property owner.

The fiscal court says it would like to buy the land to ensure that the garden will continue to grow.

“As of today they are going to do some negotiating and get another appraisal of the property and look at a 90 day option to buy and if everything works out ok which im really hoping it does we will be able to work through and finally come to terms if the property.”

County inmates take care of the 26-acre garden, and they work in it everyday. Food from the garden serves two purposes, feeding both area families in need, along with inmates.

