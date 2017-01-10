Home Kentucky Henderson Henderson Couple Charged In Infants Death Pleaded Not Guilty January 10th, 2017 Britney Taylor Henderson, Kentucky Pinterest

A Henderson couple charged in connection with an infants death pleaded not guilty in Henderson Circuit Court Tuesday.

Jailynna Lord pleaded not guilty to her criminal abuse charge. Joseph Scott Overfield pleaded not guilty to his first degree abuse charges.

Police say Jailynna Lord’s son, Jordyn Lord, received injuries, but she never got him medical treatment. They say Lord’s boyfriend, Overfield, sat on the baby for 30-to-60 seconds several weeks before the baby died.

The child’s sibling told officers Jordyn appeared to be dead after the incident, but Overfield shook the baby and the baby woke up. Jordyn died back in November after being injured several weeks prior to his death.

Overfield was released from jail after posting a $10,000 bond. Lord is still in custody.

