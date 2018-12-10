Home Indiana Henderson County Students Make $10k Bet with Teacher December 10th, 2018 Lindsay Neal Indiana

A Henderson teacher makes good on a deal with her students. Each year Jessica Grace encourages her students to hit a fundraising goal

“About five years ago my class said Ms.Grace if we raise ten thousand dollars can we shave your head I said sure like the most we’ve ever raised is like six. This year they raised like $10,520,” says Grace.

She was not the only person surprised to see the goal hit. Students were also shocked at the high amount of money raised through donations.

One of her students decided it will go to make sure underprivileged families in the Henderson area so that they can have a Merry Christmas but Grace and her students were not the only ones celebrating at the school.

Two students, Connor Wilkerson and Payton Carter received the U.S. Presidential Volunteer Service Award. An honor from the White House recognizing a substantial amount of volunteer service.

Since its inception in 2003, the U.S. Presidential Volunteer Service Award is a prestigious honor awarded nationwide to students who contribute a huge amount of time to their respective communities.

