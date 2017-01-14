Henderson County Students Head to Washington

It’s the trip of a lifetime! Students from the Henderson County School system are headed to Washington, D.C.

Parents and students will attend President- Elect Donald Trump’s Inauguration. Students have been attending presidential inaugurations since President Clinton.

Students say they are very excited to spend a week without homework and some say their parents too.

Clifton Krahwinkel says, “I’m just looking forward to him having the experience. I mean it’s something that a lot of kids don’t get to do at his age. Lord knows I didn’t get to when I was his age. I had to join the Marine Corp before I was allowed to go to Washington, D.C.”

Over 80 students will visit historic monuments and museums leading up to the big day.

