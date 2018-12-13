Henderson County Students Grant Wishes for Those in Need

Henderson County High School students are not only buying gifts for their family this year, but other students as well.

Over 300 students have written their “Winter Wish” and student council members are working with students and faculty to make those wishes come true.

The campaign kicked off on December 10th and has been going strong all week.

We were live at the school this morning to see how the school is bringing joy to the lives of fellow classmates this holiday season.

















