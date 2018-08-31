Henderson County Schools Reveal New School Location

Henderson County Schools have announced the location of the new and improved Jefferson Elementary School.

The new school will be located on the campus of South Middle School in the area behind the track that sits their now.

The proposed location for the school was approved this week by the Henderson County Board of Education and will be submitted to the Kentucky Department of Education for final approval.

“The location for the new Jefferson Elementary School will provide Jefferson with its own unique identity and will not create any interference for South Middle School. The new school will have an innovative, energy efficient, modern design and will provide an extraordinary learning environment for our students,” states Henderson County Schools Superintendent Marganna Stanley.

More parking will be added on the campus of South Middle School to aid in alleviating the on-street parking that happens during school functions and events.

After receiving final approval from the Kentucky Department of Education, the design phase will begin on the new school.

