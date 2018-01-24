Home Kentucky Henderson Henderson County Schools Remember Victims of Marshall County High School Shooting January 24th, 2018 Britney Taylor Henderson, Kentucky

Henderson County Schools are remembering the victims of the Marshall County High School shooting. Students and staff are wearing blue and orange today, which are Marshall County High School’s colors.

Henderson County School officials say the support will continue this weekend at the Henderson County High School basketball game by incorporating blue and orange again.

Megan Mortis, Henderson County Schools PIO, said, “Our basketball game this Friday is Henderson County versus Webster County. Working in partnership with Webster County. They will be wearing blue and we will be wearing orange, and we just hope to cover the gymnasium with blue and orange colors to show our support again.”

The colors were worn by students and faculty from pre-K to high school.

