Henderson County Schools Offer Free Summer Meals
Henderson County Schools will be participating in the Summer Food Service Program.
SFSP makes sure that children continue to receive nutritious meals, even when school is not in session.
Meals will be given to all children without charge and are the same for all children regardless of race, color, national origin, age or disability.
All meals are distributed at a first come, first serve basis.
Below are the sites and times for the summer food services:
Audubon Kids Zone
1325 Powell St. Henderson, KY
6/4/2018 – 7/26/2018, Monday through Friday
Breakfast: 8:30 – 9:15 a.m.
Lunch: 12:00 – 12:45 p.m.
Bend Gate Elementary
920 Bend Gate Rd. Henderson, KY
5/29/2018 – 7/26/2018, Monday through Friday
Breakfast: 9:00 – 9:30 a.m.
Lunch: 12:00 – 1:00 p.m.
East Heights Elementary
1776 Adams Ln. Henderson, KY
5/29/2018 – 7/26/2018, Monday through Friday
Breakfast: 8:00 – 8:45 a.m.
Lunch: 11:00 – 11:30 a.m.
Chapel Hill Methodist Church
2601 US Hwy 60 E Henderson, KY
5/30/2018 – 7/26/2018, Wednesday and Thursday only
Lunch: 11:30 a.m. – 12:30 p.m.
North Middle School
1707 2nd St., Henderson, KY
5/29/2018 – 7/26/2018, Monday through Friday
Breakfast: 7:30 – 8:15 a.m.
Lunch: 11:30 a.m. – 12:30 p.m.
Henderson County High School
2424 Zion Rd., Henderson, KY
5/29/2018 – 6/22/2018, Monday through Friday
Breakfast: 7:30 – 8:15 a.m.
Lunch: 11:30 a.m. – 12:30 p.m.
Thelma B. Johnson Early Learning Center
631 N Green St., Henderson, KY
5/29/2018 – 7/26/2018, Monday through Friday
Breakfast: 8:00 – 9:30 a.m.
Lunch: 11:00 a.m. – 12:45 p.m.
JFK Community Center
515 Alvasia St., Henderson, KY
5/29/2018 – 7/26/2018, Monday through Friday
Lunch: 12:30 – 1:00 p.m.
Freedom Park
383 Sam Ball Way, Henderson, KY
6/5/2018 – 7/17/2018, Tuesday Only
Lunch: 11:45 a.m. – 12:15 p.m.
Central Park
222 First St., Henderson, KY
6/7/2018 – 7/19/2018, Thursday Only
Lunch: 11:45 a.m. – 12:15 p.m.
Cairo Elementary
10694 Hwy 41A, Henderson, KY
6/4/2018 – 6/5/2018, Monday and Tuesday only
Lunch: 11:30 a.m. – 12:00 p.m.
Shady Grove Church
Poole, KY
5/30/2018 – 7/25/2018, only Wednesday
Dinner: 5:30 – 6:15 p.m.
Open Restricted
YMCA
460 Klutey Park Plaza Drive, Henderson, KY
5/29/2018 – 7/26/2018, Monday through Friday
Breakfast: 8:00 – 8:30 a.m.
Lunch: 11:30 a.m. – 12:00 p.m.