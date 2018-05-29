Henderson County Schools Offer Free Summer Meals

Henderson County Schools will be participating in the Summer Food Service Program.

SFSP makes sure that children continue to receive nutritious meals, even when school is not in session.

Meals will be given to all children without charge and are the same for all children regardless of race, color, national origin, age or disability.

All meals are distributed at a first come, first serve basis.

Below are the sites and times for the summer food services:

Audubon Kids Zone

1325 Powell St. Henderson, KY

6/4/2018 – 7/26/2018, Monday through Friday

Breakfast: 8:30 – 9:15 a.m.

Lunch: 12:00 – 12:45 p.m.

Bend Gate Elementary

920 Bend Gate Rd. Henderson, KY

5/29/2018 – 7/26/2018, Monday through Friday

Breakfast: 9:00 – 9:30 a.m.

Lunch: 12:00 – 1:00 p.m.

East Heights Elementary

1776 Adams Ln. Henderson, KY

5/29/2018 – 7/26/2018, Monday through Friday

Breakfast: 8:00 – 8:45 a.m.

Lunch: 11:00 – 11:30 a.m.

Chapel Hill Methodist Church

2601 US Hwy 60 E Henderson, KY

5/30/2018 – 7/26/2018, Wednesday and Thursday only

Lunch: 11:30 a.m. – 12:30 p.m.

North Middle School

1707 2nd St., Henderson, KY

5/29/2018 – 7/26/2018, Monday through Friday

Breakfast: 7:30 – 8:15 a.m.

Lunch: 11:30 a.m. – 12:30 p.m.

Henderson County High School

2424 Zion Rd., Henderson, KY

5/29/2018 – 6/22/2018, Monday through Friday

Breakfast: 7:30 – 8:15 a.m.

Lunch: 11:30 a.m. – 12:30 p.m.

Thelma B. Johnson Early Learning Center

631 N Green St., Henderson, KY

5/29/2018 – 7/26/2018, Monday through Friday

Breakfast: 8:00 – 9:30 a.m.

Lunch: 11:00 a.m. – 12:45 p.m.

JFK Community Center

515 Alvasia St., Henderson, KY

5/29/2018 – 7/26/2018, Monday through Friday

Lunch: 12:30 – 1:00 p.m.

Freedom Park

383 Sam Ball Way, Henderson, KY

6/5/2018 – 7/17/2018, Tuesday Only

Lunch: 11:45 a.m. – 12:15 p.m.

Central Park

222 First St., Henderson, KY

6/7/2018 – 7/19/2018, Thursday Only

Lunch: 11:45 a.m. – 12:15 p.m.

Cairo Elementary

10694 Hwy 41A, Henderson, KY

6/4/2018 – 6/5/2018, Monday and Tuesday only

Lunch: 11:30 a.m. – 12:00 p.m.

Shady Grove Church

Poole, KY

5/30/2018 – 7/25/2018, only Wednesday

Dinner: 5:30 – 6:15 p.m.

YMCA

460 Klutey Park Plaza Drive, Henderson, KY

5/29/2018 – 7/26/2018, Monday through Friday

Breakfast: 8:00 – 8:30 a.m.

Lunch: 11:30 a.m. – 12:00 p.m.

