Henderson County Schools Implement Security Protocol

Henderson County Schools are a bit safer now that a new security protocol is in place. The system is implementing what’s called an Ident-A-Kid Campus Security System that tracks anyone who enters the building.

The system uses self-service kiosks where visitors must show a driver’s license or ID card, and then say exactly where they are going and what they’re doing in the school.

That system, not only stores visitors information, it also runs a sex offender background check before giving visitors clearance to enter.

School officials say if you’re visiting one of their schools, be sure to remember your ID or you might have problems getting in.

Comments

comments