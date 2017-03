Home Kentucky Henderson Henderson County Schools to be Dismissed an Hour Early Friday March 9th, 2017 JoJo Gentry Henderson, Kentucky, Sports Pinterest

Henderson County students will be dismissed an hour early Friday afternoon after the girls basketball team advances to the next round of the state tournament.

The Colones defeated Knott County Central, 63-53. The game is at BB&T Arena Friday at 8 p.m. against Franklin County. Franklin County defeated Russell County in triple over time, 72-67.

JoJo Gentry will have the highlights and more on the game on 44News at 6 p.m.

