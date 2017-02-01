Henderson County School District Proposes Drug Testing Policy

The Henderson County School district is hoping to deter drug use among students by implementing a new random drug testing policy.

The district hosted a public hearing Wednesday so parents of middle and high school students could learn more about what the proposal would mean. It would require any student in athletic or extracurricular activities, and any student who applies for a permit to drive be put in a random drug testing pool.

Each week up to ten students at the high school and three at the middle schools would be tested.

If a student fails a drug test there will not be classroom consequences. After each offense the student will be suspended for a period of time from that activity.

The Henderson County School Board will have final approval on the policy. If it is approved, it will take effect next school year.

Heather Good Weekend Anchor and Reporter.



