Henderson County Restaurant & Winery Starts Wet County Petition

It’s one map that holds the keys for the Henderson County restaurant and winery Farmer & The Frenchman. So it’s too bad the map outlining the borders of which precincts in Henderson County voted to become dry counties in the 1940’s was lost.

The map could provide a crucial answer for the owners of the Farmer & The Frenchman as they fight to retain their liquor license. The Kentucky Alcoholic Beverage Control board is in the process of rescinding the restaurant’s NQ2 license, or retail drink license. They are doing this after multiple people complained to the board saying the precinct in which Farmer & The Frenchman lies, Anthoston, was voted dry in the late 1940’s.

The owners of Farmer & The Frenchman are currently appealing the ruling, so the restaurant is serving alcoholic beverages as usual, for the time being.

Henderson County Executive Judge Executive Brad Schneider says that with the consolidation of many of the precincts since the 1960’s and since the map is lost, there is no way of knowing if the point in which Farmer & The Frenchman resides is technically in a dry part of the county.

The license in question is one that is vital to all restaurants and especially a restaurant attached to a winery. It takes time for a winery to build up a portfolio and vintages, so in the meantime, Farmer & The Frenchman need all of the revenue they can get.

Various Henderson County lawmaking groups have tried to clear this up, but only to find their hands are tied. There is only one way to clear this up once and for all, start a wet/dry petition to clear up the lost map issue. It won’t be easy to get the vote on the ballot during the general election in November. The petition team will need to get 6,000 signatures in the next 100 days.

Judge Executive Schneider says it’s important to note that the wet/dry vote, should they get the signatures, would not effect the three incorporated cities in the county; Henderson, Robards and Corydon. Though it will not effect the status of those cities, the people that reside inside them will be able to vote. It’s to clear up, once and for all, whether or not some of the precincts will be wet or dry.

