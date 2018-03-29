Henderson County Residents Arrested In Alleged Drug Bust

More than $1,800 worth of suspected meth is off the streets after an alleged drug bust. Ricky Duncan, 43, and Dalton McCommac, 23 are charged with trafficking meth and possession of marijuana. Duncan is also charged with a warrant for failure to appear and McCommac is charged with carrying a concealed weapon and drug paraphernalia.

Investigators with the Pennyrile Narcotic task force conducted a surveillance on McCommac and Duncan’s mobile home on Old Corydon Road in Henderson County on Tuesday around 6 p.m.

Detectives say the duo sold an undercover agent a gram of meth for $60. Once the exchange was made a K9 unit apprehended the two suspects.

During a search, detectives found three plastic baggies containing suspected meth in Duncan’s left hand. They also found other baggies of suspected meth and one bag of marijuana in Duncan’s jacket pocket and another bag of meth in his shoe.

When authorities searched McCommac , the found brass knuckles in his jacket with a plastic baggie of suspected meth. They also say they found a blunt inside a cigarette pack with cash.

The estimated street value of the suspected meth and marijuana is $1,803.

McCommac and Duncan are being held in the Henderson County Jail.

