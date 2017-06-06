Henderson County Public Library Launches Summer Reading Programs

Henderson County Public Library is offering several reading programs this summer while kids are on a break from the classroom.

Events take place on Tuesday at Freedom Park and Thursdays in Central Park at 10:30 a.m.

There will be story time, activities and a chance to meet the “book character of the week.”

Lunch will also be provided thanks to the summer feeding program.

Here’s the story line-up:

June 6th and June 8th: Maisy

June 13th and June 15th: Lilly

June 20th and June 22th: Frog and Toad

June 27th and June 29th: Mouse from “If You Give a Mouse a Cookie”

July 11th and July 13th: Splat the Cat

July 18th and July 20th: Poky Little Puppy

No registration is required for this program.

