Henderson County Public Library Is Expanding

An $8.4 million expansion of the Henderson County Public Library that has been in the planning stages is set to break ground in the next few weeks.

With a groundbreaking planned for March or April, library officials say that the expansion and renovation project will add more than 18,000 square feet to the existing 21,600 square feet of space.

Further details of the project include an expanded teen department, quiet study rooms, a tech-friendly ‘Maker Space’, a dedicated computer training lab, and large-group meeting rooms with a catering kitchen.

Library officials expect to complete the project by fall or winter 2020.

Comments

comments