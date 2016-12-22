Henderson County Public Library to Host ‘Noon Year’s Eve Party’

Are you ready for the countdown to a New Year? One tri-state library will be bringing in the New Year with some celebration. Henderson County Public Library will be hosting a Noon Year’s Eve Party with crafts, snacks and a countdown to noon. This event will take place Wednesday, December 28th from 11:30 a.m. to 1 p.m.

Registration is encouraged. To register, visit Henderson County Public Library then click on “Upcoming Events” or you can call 270-826-3712.

