Henderson County Public Library Holds Food for Fines Program

August 1st, 2018 Henderson County, Kentucky

The Henderson Public Library is accepting food donations that will forgive up to $2 of fines and fees per food item donated.

The “Food for Fines” program will be accepting donations of non-perishable, non-expired, and unopened foods. All donations will go to the Henderson County School District’s Weekend Backpack program.

A list of suggested items are available at the Henderson County Public Library’s circulation desk.

The program will begin on August 1st and end on August 15th.

 

 

 

 

