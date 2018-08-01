Henderson County Public Library Holds Food for Fines Program
The Henderson Public Library is accepting food donations that will forgive up to $2 of fines and fees per food item donated.
The “Food for Fines” program will be accepting donations of non-perishable, non-expired, and unopened foods. All donations will go to the Henderson County School District’s Weekend Backpack program.
A list of suggested items are available at the Henderson County Public Library’s circulation desk.
The program will begin on August 1st and end on August 15th.