Henderson County Officials Dedicate Area Park

Henderson County officials are celebrating the dedication of an area park. The County Parks and Programs Department hosted a ribbon cutting ceremony for Sandy Lee Watkins Park.

The park is on Zion Road in Henderson County. Sandy Lee Watkins was a Judge Executive who died in 2010. County officials day dedicating the park to Watkins is a special moment for the county.

Susie Watkins says, “Sandy, had a vision. He was one of these people that was able to see the big picture, and his goal was to have a place that people could come and bring their families and do family activities together.”

County officials say dedicating the park to Watkins is a way to honor the County’s past as well as show optimism for the future.

