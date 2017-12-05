Home Kentucky Henderson County Native Entertained Fans Through Music And Comedy December 5th, 2017 Britney Taylor Kentucky

For more than 70 years, a Henderson County native entertained fans through music and comedy. But it wasn’t until a decade ago that an official marker was erected at his birthplace.

For 23 season Grandpa Jones and friends entertained music fans as a cast member of Hee Haw. However bright lights of Nashville were a distant dream for a young man born, Louis Marshall Jones, in the tiny Henderson County community of Niagara in 1913. He was born the youngest of 10 children to a poor farming family.

Linda Halmark with the Henderson County Historical Society says Jones had a lot of early musical influences that paved his way to stardom.

Halmark said, “His family – his mother and father both were musically talented. It was just in the family, kinda in their genes. It was in their bones. And they loved it. And they did it very well.”

After re-settling in Spring Mills in 1918, the family eventually moved to Evansville for work before returning to Kentucky in 1921. By the age of 11, Jones would skip supper to practice playing guitar and to play local dances.

Eventually the family would be on the move again this time to Akron, Ohio, where grandpa took home the top prize in a local talent show.

The following year, Jones began to broadcast his talents over WJW, where he would earn the stage name Grandpa Jones. His radio co-host coined the term because of Jone’s grouchy tone.

After serving two years in the Army during World War II, Jones began recording his music, and soon attracted national attention.

A few years later Grandpa was cast on Hee Haw. Despite Jones’ fame, Halmark says the Henderson County Historical Society had to cross some hurdles to convince the Commonwealth to honor his legacy with an historic marker at his birthplace along Kentucky-136 in Niagara.

“When you do a historic marker that person has to have gone on to his happy hunting ground at least 10 years before that.” Halmark said, “It just so happened that it that it was ten years.”

After a 70-year music career – 46 of which as a member of the Grand ‘Ol Opry – Jones played his final show several weeks before his death in 1998, leaving a legacy of quick quips, punchlines, and a long list of country hits like Mountain Dew, Eight Miles to Louisville, and his Christmas classic, The Christmas Guest.

Before 2008 the only thing that still stood at the birthplace of Grandpa Jones was a 200-year-old tree, and now, an official historical marker, reminding fans and friends, of this Tri-State Treasure.

