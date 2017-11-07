Home Kentucky Henderson County Man Faces 544 Counts Of Animal Cruelty Charges November 7th, 2017 Britney Taylor Kentucky

A Henderson County man is facing animal cruelty charges after deputies say they found hundreds of animals living in deplorable conditions. Doil Stogner is facing 544 counts of animal cruelty charges.

Last month, someone called authorities to the property on Chase Road, reporting a bad odor, along with numerous animals living in deplorable conditions. Deputies say Doil Stogner allowed them to search the property.

That led to the discovery of more than 400 animals, living in their own waste across the 10-acre property.

Deputies also say they found around 100 animal carcasses on the property.

Stogner surrendered the animals to the Henderson County Humane Society.

Stogner is scheduled to be in court in December.

